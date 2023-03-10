George And Francis Ball Foundation Gives Grants To Ten Community Groups

More than $365,000 was awarded to ten community organizations by the George and Frances Ball Foundation. On February 24th, members of the Foundation’s Board of Directors met to review and make funding decisions for first quarter requests.

MuncieJournal.com reports many of the funded efforts will focus on Cradle to Career Muncie, a community-wide and equity-centered educational attainment initiative driven by more than 40 community groups and facilitated by the George and Frances Ball Foundation’s staff.