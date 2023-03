Grow-a-Row is a national program that focuses on planting, picking, rescuing, and delivering free, fresh garden produce to community partners who will then distribute it to our neighbors. Grow-a-Row Gardeners have access to 10+ donation sites in Delaware, Blackford, Jay and Grant Counties. The local effort is spearheaded by members of the Healthy Community Alliance (HCA) Food Council and Nutrition Workgroup. Find a Grow-A-Row donation site near you by visiting www.healthycommunityalliance.org.