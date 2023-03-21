Muncie City Council President Speaks About Tax Abatement Vote, and more

In his own voice – Yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, Muncie City Council President Jeff Robinson talked about the recent tabling of the tax abatement request for an apartment complex. FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

WLBC News bits:

Ball State baseball remains at home as Butler makes the trip to Muncie on Wednesday, March 22. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m.

The Indianapolis Zoo has been named one of the 10 best zoos in the country, according to the USA Today 10Best.

March 20, 1954 The championship game immortalized in the1986 movie Hoosiers was won by Milan High School. Milan beat Muncie Central, a much larger school, 32-30.

Parents in Fishers tell WTHR they are concerned after an Instagram account allowing students to bash, spread rumors about classmates and teachers gains popularity.

Dollar Tree has reportedly stopped selling eggs, pointing to ‘very high’ prices.

A study found that more men than women still have a stuffed animal. 40 percent of adults who have stuffed animals say they still ‘interact’ with them. 53 percent of adults have a stuffed animal from their childhood.

By now, you have probably learned that an elephant at the Indianapolis Zoo, 16-year-old Zahara, is pregnant. The announcement recently received national attention, as USA Today reported on the expectant mother, with the calf arriving in October.

Each year the Indiana Broadcasters Association awards $5,000 scholarships to ten deserving broadcasting students attending an Indiana college or university. Around here winners included Ariel Roy – Ball State University, Rachel Henderson – Ball State University, Colin Williams – Ball State University.