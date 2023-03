Nine years on home detention for a Muncie man who pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of meth. Police say Joshua Lee Ireland’s robbery conviction stemmed from a 2018 armed home invasion on Muncie’s south side that saw three victims — two men and a woman — held at gunpoint and robbed of property including “a bunch of shoes,” cash, two guns, a video-game unit, a safe, watches and a nail gun, reports the Star Press.