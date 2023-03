Craig Ulrey, a seventh grader from Heritage Hall Christian School in Muncie, is the champion of the 2023 Ball State PBS Regional Spelling Bee. Ulrey’s winning word was “condensation.” MuncieJournal.com rpeorts the competition, involving 37 spellers from 29 area school systems, lasted 19 nerve-racking rounds. The first runner-up is Joshua Thorpe from East Washington Academy in Muncie.