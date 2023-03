Two Muncie teens under arrest after another teen was shot in Muncie Monday. 18 year olds Arjay Junior Graham and Justyn MyKel Johnson are charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness, following the incident in the area of 16th and Ebright streets. The victim was found on the 2200 block of South Hackley Street. The 19-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition Tuesday.