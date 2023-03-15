MCS Kids Headed on a Big Trip

Big trip plans – Next week for Spring Break, some Muncie Community Schools kids are on a big adventure, according to Dr. K

That’s the CEO of MCS from last week’s Delaware County Today Radio show on the new WMUN.

The sirens went off yesterday, but not because of the snow showers – When severe weather is coming to your area, the National Weather Service says there is a way to get ahead of it. John Herrick reports on Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

State Sen. Scott Alexander (R-Muncie) welcomed Muncie resident and Delta High School student Emily Hayes and Muncie resident and Delta Middle School student Hunter Reed to the Statehouse where they served as Senate pages in February. Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.

Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow for the BSU women’s basketball game at Worthen Arena

…. Coach Brady Sallee from earlier on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

Dr. Dom Caristi, Professor Emeritus of Media at Ball State University, has been named the winner of the 2023 Distinguished Education Service Award (DESA) from the Broadcast Education Association (BEA).

Several concert announcements were made Monday for Indiana. One of which was Country Music Artist Dierks Bentley coming to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Sunday July 9th as part of the Coors Light concert series. 27 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, of which 18 have reached No. 1.

Moving, again – the April 5 Muncie on the Move breakfast event is moving – again! Due to an expected large crowd, the Horizon Convention Center will be the venue – the previous event has been held at the Fisher building across the street.

The rate of long Covid has decreased in the U.S., but researchers caution there is a risk of vaccinated people experiencing long-term symptoms from Covid, even on reinfections. Seven researchers who spoke with NBC News estimated that the current risk for vaccinated people is 10% or less, though some believe the odds are smaller.

And coming to Indianapolis later this summer – Counting Crows as part of their Banshee Season Tour. They will perform at the TCU AMPHITHEATER AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK Saturday June 17. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. Counting Crows has sold more than 20 million albums