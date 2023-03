Dr. Dom Caristi, Professor Emeritus of Media at Ball State University, has been named the winner of the 2023 Distinguished Education Service Award (DESA) from the Broadcast Education Association (BEA). MuncieJournal.com reportsthe DESA is awarded to an individual who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the American system of electronic media education. The award will be presented to Dr. Caristi during BEA’s 2023 annual convention awards ceremony on Saturday, April 15, 2023.