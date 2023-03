Muncie police said a highly intoxicated Muncie mother was arrested after she was found locked outside her home as her four children slept inside. The Star Press reports 34 year old Jasmine Cox was preliminarily charged with four counts of neglect of a dependent, after police were dispatched to her home on South Hackley Street early Saturday morning. Police say she was highly intoxicated.

Mar. 14, 2023 1:52 PM CST

