Court Upholds Sentence In Muncie Man’s Slaying

The Indiana Court of Appeals this week upheld a Muncie man’s convictions for murder and robbery. According to the Star Press, 21 year old Kevoszia Wilson was found guilty in the 2020 shooting death of 19 year old Muncie resident Seth Barton.

In May 2022, Winston was sentenced to 58 years in prison by Judge Thomas Cannon Jr., who said the defendant had displayed the character of “a cold, callous killer without conscience.”