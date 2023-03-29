Project 50: Get Out And Vote Event April 1

Get out and vote – Project 50 is several groups’ efforts in Delaware County to get 50% of registered voters to vote, and there’s a Saturday event planned – here’s Jason Donati

The event is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Church of the Living God on East Washington Street. George Foley talks about the purpose

The event is the Saturday April 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Church of the Living God on East Washington Street.

Local farms honored with Hoosier Homestead Award. The Bowen, Taylor, Cowen farm in Randolph County and the Smith farm in Delaware County, and the Sowers-Pickett farm in Hamilton County and the Williams farm in Madison County each received a Centennial Award. The Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture.

There were 449 of these released in 2022. Movies to theaters. A decade ago the number was over 650.

Living Proof has been set as April 19 and 20 (Wednesday and Thursday). Start time will be 6:00PM to 8:30PM with the last tour starting at 8:00 PM. Volunteers are needed for the event at which a re-enactment of the dangers of impaired driving hope to make people – especially teenagers make better choices during promo season and beyond.

The Liberty Fund announced this week that Mitch Daniels will as a Distinguished Scholar and Senior Advisor. Daniels joins the Liberty Fund after serving as President of Purdue University from 2013 – 2022.

FedEx has announced that they are closing their heavy aircraft maintenance hub in Los Angeles and will be moving that operation to Indianapolis.

Country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 27 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis the night before the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The race will be heard on WLBC and several Woof Boom Radio stations.