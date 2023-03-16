Anderson Receives Paving Project Bids

Paving doesn’t come cheap. The Anderson Board of Public Works opened bids Tuesday for work on Main Street, 38th Street, Charles Street and Virgil Cook Boulevard and plans to award a contract for all four projects to the same contractor.

DC Construction submitted the low bid of $1,036,784 followed by the bids of Midwest Paving, $1,045,346; Howard Companies, $1,086,116; and E&B Paving, $1,165,613.