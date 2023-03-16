Paving doesn’t come cheap. The Anderson Board of Public Works opened bids Tuesday for work on Main Street, 38th Street, Charles Street and Virgil Cook Boulevard and plans to award a contract for all four projects to the same contractor.
DC Construction submitted the low bid of $1,036,784 followed by the bids of Midwest Paving, $1,045,346; Howard Companies, $1,086,116; and E&B Paving, $1,165,613.
Anderson Receives Paving Project Bids
