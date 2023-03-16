Muncie Housing Happenings – Now, MRC Move(s)

At the March 16 Muncie Redevelopment Commission Meeting, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour surprised some, but presenting a “Plan B,” regarding a housing project proposal (see that meeting here). At last week’s Muncie City Council meeting, resolution 5-23 asking for a 5 year tax abatement for Horizon Companies, LLC was tabled. Horizon companies, LLC is a developer wishing to build a 276 unit apartment complex at 2901 W. Memorial Drive in Muncie. All 276 units will be low income housing. Representatives from Horizon Companies, LLC were present at the city council meeting, but were not able to communicate a figure for monthly rent amounts to be charged to local tenants, should the development go forward. The request for tax abatement was tabled until the company comes forth with more information, which it is willing to do.

Shipments of the toxic soil from the East Palestine train derailment to an Indiana landfill have now resumed. Heritage Environment in Putnam County has now found the level of dioxins is within the acceptable area of safety according to government regulators.

Ball State Men’s volleyball, coming off a 3-0 home win against the same team this week, travel to Ohio State Saturday night.

When I spoke yesterday to BSU President Geoffrey Mearns, he reminded me of the great season for the women’s track and field team, and the amazing Charity Griffith

In the few days after Daylight Saving Time begins, U.S. businesses lose almost a half billion dollars in productivity.

More pre-K classes coming to Muncie Community Schools

Amber’s Beauty School, one of Indiana’s oldest and most respected institutions, has announced the launch of a new Esthetics Program set to commence in June 2023. It’s a family-owned institution with over 87 years of experience in providing a unique and comprehensive educational experience.

