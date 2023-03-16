106th Birthday for Former Muncie Business Owner

Today is the 106th Birthday of Bill Barlage, who built and operated the well-known Pixie Diner at 25th and Madison in 1955 and ran it until 1978. David Letterman used to hang out there a lot at night with his Ball State buddies, and even mentioned the Pixie on one of his Late Night shows in 1982. Other famous people who came in there to eat included Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, and Dick Clark. Bill lives now in Morrison Woods Assisted Living Center.

WLBC News Bits:

Save the date for Stand Down Muncie: September 19 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds – to assist our Veterans.

Congrats to Muncie Central High School students for recent awards: Norah Quirk is the Storer Scholarship winner, and Titus Waters was named National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete.

Spring property tax installments for Delaware County residents are due Wednesday, May 10. For questions or further information, contact the Treasurer’s Office, (765)747-7808.

Colton Dixon of American Idol fame will be stopping at Anderson First on his “Build a Boat” tour. The concert is April 28th at 7:00, at 2324 Jackson St. in Anderson. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

It is arguably one of the biggest Easter Egg hunts in the area: 4,000 eggs and over 500 prizes at the Knights of Columbus counsel 560 in Muncie on April 8, 2023 at 10 AM sharp – be there a little before then. There will be three age groups. If you have any questions please contact Brad Robertson at 765-215-6816.

Save the date for a community fundraiser called Justin Strong: Justin Gillespie fell extremely ill and was diagnosed with rare kidney disease the day before his senior prom, a week before his birthday, and a few weeks before graduation. He fought hard to get well enough to walk across the stage. Lathay Pegues shared with us the March 25 Tonne Winery event – all are welcome from 6 – 10 p.m.

Time is running out to apply for the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award! This is the only federal-level employment award that celebrates employers who have demonstrated a commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining our nation’s veterans. HIREVets.gov/Awardees. The application deadline is April 30.