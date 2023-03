At 11:30am on Tuesday April 11, 2023, the Muncie Noon Rotary Club and Sunrise Rotary Club will celebrate the annual Very Important Volunteer Awards (V!VA) luncheon at the Horizon Convention Center. MuncieJournal.com reports this year, five individuals will be recognized with traditional V!VA Awards for their volunteer efforts in Delaware County within the past 12 months. In addition, one person will claim the Edmund F. Ball Lifetime Achievement Award.