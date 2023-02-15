The Ball State University Foundation has revealed the recipients of the University’s newest “Top 100 Student Awards.”
This annual award recognizes 100 outstanding junior and senior undergraduates who represent the spirit of Beneficence, Ball State’s institutional statue and icon that symbolizes the generosity of the five Ball brothers whose land donation to the State of Indiana allowed the University to flourish. For a list of local winners, visit munciejournal.com.
‘Top 100 Student Awards’ Revealed
