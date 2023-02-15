Holcomb Says He’s Been Getting Briefings

UFO briefings – We have all seen National news coverage of Congress members complaining about not being briefed about balloons, and UFO’s – and I wondered on Monday if Gov. Holcomb has received any briefings

WLBC News bits:

Carmel City Councilors have elected a new slate of officers for 2023, naming At-Large Councilor Jeff Worrell as its new Council President.

A recent study found the most stressful time of the day is in the morning. The recent study found that 7:23 AM is the most stressful time of day. The average person experiences an average of three dramas a day, with women having their first around 7:50 AM, while men maintain their peace until 8:43 AM.

A bill to codify mental health services and support in Indiana has unanimously passed in the State Senate. Senate Bill 1 expands what can be covered under Medicaid to include mental health services that can be reimbursed by the program. The bill also expands the role of the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline to include more state-level involvement. It’s already been rolled out at the federal level. The bill will spend the remainder of the 2023 legislative session in the hands of lawmakers in the Indiana House, where it too is expected to pass and be sent to Governor Holcomb.

Hoosiers won’t have to pay federal tax on two refund payments they received in 2022 according to Fox 59 and the IRS. Many residents received a pair of payments last year: one for $125 and a second $200 payment. The state provided the first as part of its excess in reserves law. The second stemmed from the summer special session, when state lawmakers approved another Refund to help ease higher costs related to inflation.

Tonight is Pacers Hat Night for Ball State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

A woman in the UK got a call from her daughter’s phone and heard terrified screams, she immediately dialed 911. It turned out the daughter was at a horror movie and had accidentally butt-dialed her mother.