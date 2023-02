Orchestra Indiana resumes its 2022-23 concert season on Friday, February 24th with its first ever performance in the Honeywell Center of Wabash and Saturday, February 25th in Ball State University’s Emens Auditorium. MuncieJournal.com reports tickets for the Friday, February 24th performance are general admission and are on sale now through the Honeywell Center Box Office: online any time at HoneywellArts.org.