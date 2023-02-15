A man accused of killing a former Muncie resident has been captured in Hillsborough County, Florida. According to the Star Press, 37 year old Paul Williams ll if Tampa is charged with murder in the first and other charges in the death of David Keeley.
Williams is accused of fatally shooting Keeley on the evening of Feb. 4 during a carjacking outside a Tampa convenience store along Interstate 4.
Man Charged In Ex-Muncie Resident’s Murder Captured In Florida
