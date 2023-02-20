Today = President’s Day: Who’s Open, Who’s Closed

Who’s open, and who’s closed – The vast majority of retail stores, restaurants and other businesses remain open on Presidents Day. Our Radio business offices are closed today. Some school districts are on today using it as a makeup day. Schools are limited to using just three virtual learning days each year – changed since the easing of such restrictions during the lockdowns of COVID. Don’t be looking for your mail today. The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are closed for trading. The post office is not open and non-essential federal workers have the day off. Legally speaking, private employers don’t have to give their employees time off on days that are designated as holidays by the federal government. So, federal holidays aren’t an automatic day off.

A new inflation report suggests that producer prices are going to keep going up. If the prices they pay are up — so are the prices that you pay. UIndy economist Dr. Matt Will crunches the numbers

He says a big contributors to inflation remaining high is too much government spending.

WLBC News Bits:

36 years as an elected judge coming to an end: Linda Ralu Wolf, Judge of Delaware Circuit Court No. 3, announces her impending retirement. Her last day on the bench will be August 31, 2023.

CNN did the math: Eggs are 70% more expensive than they were a year ago.

No. 11 BSU Men’s Volleyball Earns Five-Set Thriller Over Rival Purdue Fort Wayne. Friday at Lindenwood.

Volunteers needed, always at Muncie Community Schools – Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski

His current job is in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and I asked new BSU Athletics Director Jeff Mitchell is he’s ever had dinner with Bret Favre

We noted during the interview on WMUN Radio the five Radio stations that we use to broadcast various sports for the Cards and Mitchell noted the importance of our platforms

And he noted the power of Local Radio with our group

WLBC News Bits:

Barking Cow downtown Muncie closed – on a social media post last week, they cited rising food costs and other increased expenses.

Ball State Women’s Basketball falls out of first place in the MAC with loss to Northern Illinois – home Wednesday and Saturday this week.

Winter Guard at Muncie Central performed twice last week, and Principal Chris Walker explained how time flies

On today’s weekly 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show at 9 a.m. on the new WMUN, hear Delaware County Commissioner Shannon Henry explain where we’ve been, and where we’re headed

9-9:30 a.m. today on 92.5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa: Play WMUN.

On Friday, a student at North Side High School brought a gun to school, prompting an investigation by Fort Wayne Police. Letter from the Principal says the student was immediately found and isolated, and made no threats or indication of harm towards anyone in the building.

WLBC News Bits:

More from last week’s Muncie Redevelopment Commission – “Fire Up Downtown” event had an estimated 10,000 attendees, and is booked to return August 5, 2023.

Kokomo beat Anderson for NCC title in boys basketball – the Sectional draw was yesterday – Mark breaks down the brackets today on WMUN’s Power Hour from 4 – 5 p.m.

Ball State lost to Western Michigan on the Road – home Tuesday, Feb. 21. Tip is slated for 7 p.m.

