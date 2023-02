The Muncie and Western Model Railroad Club has announced its 31st Annual Muncie Model Train Show. The event will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. MuncieJournal.com reports proceeds from the train show will benefit the Muncie Children’s Museum. Admission is only $5 for each adult—children 12 and under are admitted free. Indiana’s largest single-day model train show will be held in both the Memorial and Heartland buildings.