A third planned apartment development is planned for the Wigwam property in downtown Anderson. The Herald Bulletin reports BWI plans to construct a $12.9 million building on property to the southeast of the historic Wigwam complex.
The project was awarded $1.2 million in tax credits and $750,000 in development funds by the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority over ten years.
Third Apartment Development Planned For Wigwam Property In Anderson
