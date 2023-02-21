Muncie: Champions Together Charity Basketball Game Planned

The softer side of news – Champions Together basketball game at the North Walnut Street Fieldhouse this weekend – Central Principal Chris Walker

WLBC News Bits:

The 2nd ranked Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team clinched a share of the Big Ten Regular Season Title Sunday afternoon – their first Big Ten Title since 1983 and 2nd in program history.

Last weekend, the Sam Pierce sponsored Chevrolet, driven by Greg Van Alst from Anderson, Indiana was the WINNER of the ARCA Race at Daytona!

Ball State and Toledo men’s game will still be played on Friday, March 3, but the new game time is 6 p.m. – regular channels and streams from Woof Boom Radio.

People continue talking about this case – The missing persons case that Muncie continues to talk about – Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner

That suspect has bonded out of jail

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty – but law enforcement wants closure on this case.

More on the full ride scholarship at Ball State for the Rocket League – Pres. Mearns tells of the student

For March First Thursday at Cornerstone Center for the Arts Debra Gindhart Dragoo turns her Green Glam Studio Jewelry into a LOVE of ANIMALS collection of earrings and pendants. Debra chose Muncie Animal Care & Services as the benefactor. March 2, 5-8pm is the next event.

Trooper goes above and beyond – Last Wednesday morning around 2:00 a.m. ISP Trooper Christian Beltran was driving along I-65 near downtown Indianapolis when he saw a man standing on top of a highway sign who appeared to be preparing to jump into traffic. After 17 minutes of conversation Beltran was able to convince the man to scoot back to a safer position on the sign to allow the fire department to use a ladder to get him down. The man was very grateful that Trooper Beltran helped him, saying “You saved my life.” Beltran happens to have training in crisis negotiation and he serves as a member of ISP’s Crisis Negotiation Team.