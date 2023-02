The son of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence. Police say 41 year old Evan Broderick was arrested at just before 8pm Saturday by officers with the Alexandria Police Department on felony charges of neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 18 . Police had gotten a call that an intoxicated person was leaving a restaurant with a minor in the car. Broderick has a previous DUI arrest.