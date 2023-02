A mother and her two children were killed in a crash in Southern Delaware County Sunday when their vehicle left the roadway and crashed. The Star Press reports that vehicle was northbound in the 10000 block of South County Road 600-W shortly after 4 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and then flipped several times. A 30-year-old female passenger and her two children, who were passengers in the car, died in the accident.