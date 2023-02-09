Teen Arrested In New Castle On Attempted Murder, Attempted Robbery Counts

New Castle police have arrested a 17-year-old youth on charges of attempted murder and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. According to the Star Press, the charges date back to July 11th last year when police were called to a disturbance outside a convenience store along Spring Street in New Castle. Authorities said at that time an 18-year-old man had been shot and a 17-year-old youth was stabbed. The teen was reportedly housed overnight at a juvenile detention facility in Hamilton County.