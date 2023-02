The 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Friday, March 17th (St. Patrick’s Day) beginning at 6:00 p.m. Line-up will begin at 4:30 pm at Muncie Central Fieldhouse parking lot. MuncieJournal.com reports the parade will proceed south on Walnut Street to Charles St. and return via Mulberry St. Parade attendees are asked to line up on Walnut St. between Wysor and Charles and on Charles from Walnut to Mulberry.