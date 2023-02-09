Car Dealership = SOLD!

Car dealer sold – Fuqua Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram in Dunkirk has been sold – Scott Nuttle and Bob Bechtel bought it, the owners of a dealership in St. Mary’s, Ohio and will call it Glass Capital – carrying the same brands. Rock Fuqua will officially retire from the dealership, but will stay involved in the community according to the release.

The softer side of news: chicken wings, for the big game party

Chef Heather Pier from Ivy Tech on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show – hear the segment on WMUNmuncie.com.

Ideas welcome – The 8th annual IDEA Conference is March 4th, and my guests in studio yesterday

And Heather gave the overview of the event

Mitch shared the feeling of the event

Registration link on our Local News page this morning.

A bill that aims to better spot and treat Alzheimer’s and dementia early on in patients in Indiana passed out of the House Public Health Committee Tuesday morning.

Maryland wants to incentivize companies who move to a 4-day work week.

Indiana State University is planning to lay off a handful of non-tenured instructors and professors at the end of the school year. Many at the school say that the university has been hit by lower enrollment numbers over the last three years.

Firefighters in Norway had to use the jaws of life to free a trapped victim. What is uncommon was that the victim was a four-year-old stuck in the tub of his family’s washing machine.

Wrestling semi-states are this weekend, and Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski saluted two MCS athletes on yesterday’s Delaware County Today Radio show on the new WMUN

Sunday is Dump Your Significant Jerk Day.

Tours of the Indiana Statehouse – not just for school fieldtrips. I asked State Rep Sue Errington how to plan them

An Alexandria man died Tuesday in Grant County following a pursuit by the Alexandria Police Department. Cops tried to stop Gary Stone, 62, Alexandria on his motorcycle but he took off. After a chase, he crashed at County Road 700 South. Despite life-saving measures by first responders, Stone died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

We focus on the importance of economic development on our website, and Radio show called 765BusinessJournal, and this week our Sponsor Spotlight was on Magna – talking about the team effort, here’s Stephen Brand