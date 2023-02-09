Life In Prison For Man Who Killed Roommate, Dumped Body

Life behind bars for an Ohio man who killed his roommate and dumped the victim’s remains in Randolph County. 26 year old Sean Higgins pleaded guilty last fall to murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, theft and receiving stolen property.

The body of Higgins’ roommate — 25-year-old Easton Ho — was found April 14, 2022, in Randolph County’s Greenville Creek.