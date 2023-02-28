Surprising Stats about Downtown Muncie

Why are downtowns so important to a city? Muncie Downtown Development Partnership Executive Director Vicki Veach

From yesterday’s 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show on the new WMUN, she also spoke of the uniqueness of her organization

Hear the entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

Part of our Woof Boom Radio coverage plans for the Boys basketball sectionals has been locked down: Tuesday, Delta vs Centerville (New Castle Sectional) 6:30 Pre-game on WMUN Radio and TV, AND ON Oldies 101 Pendleton Heights vs. Richmond. Wednesday due to BSU women’s basketball on WMUN, No Radio, Video Only of the Muncie Central vs Mt Vernon (Muncie Central Sectional) 5:30 Pre-game, with the Anderson vs. Greenfield on Oldies 101 FM AM and free streams.

The Ball State men’s basketball team takes to the road for the final time in the regular season with a contest against Akron tonight – 7p, tip, all regular channels and streams from Woof Boom Radio.

Some of the history of Muncie, with Marilyn Weaver

From WMUN’s All Kinds of People, Monday’s from 9:30 – 10 a.m. – podcast the entire segment on WMUNmuncie.com right now.

A 1908 Harley-Davidson Strap Tank now holds the record for the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction. It sold for 935-thousand dollars last month. The bike was discovered in Wisconsin in 1941, and it was eventually restored with the help of a Hoosier collector.

Train talk – From 1990 to 2021 there were an average of 1,705 train derailments per year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics and Federal Railroad Administration. In 2021, there were 1,087 train derailments, and over the last 10 years, about 10 to 20 derailments each year have involved hazardous material releases which was described by the office as “extremely rare.”

Buzz kill from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana – Tweeted Saturday, “There is increasingly high confidence in a pattern change occurring in the next 3-4 weeks, which would mean colder than normal temperatures from March 11th-24th.”

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have awarded a total of $3,072,403 to three projects in nine counties focused on combating rural homelessness. Each of these projects leveraged housing resources through a collaborative application for Housing Stability Vouchers to HUD in partnership with IHCDA.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis ranked No. 1 on the 2023 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Children’s Museum.