The trial of former Madison County councilman Steve Sumner has been continued with no new date set. The Herald Bulletin reports the 53 year old is facing a total of 13 criminal charges for incidents involving a girl under the age of 16.
If convicted, Sumner would face a possible sentence ranging from 10 to 57 years and maximum fines of up to $120,000.
Ex-Madison County Councilman’s Trial Continued
