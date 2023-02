A Muncie man allegedly robbed a Liberty Township woman of her pickup truck, then crashed the vehicle after leading authorities on a chase. The Star Press reports 27 year old Mason David Emerick is charged with robbery, burglary, theft, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of meth and leaving the scene of a traffic accident following the incident late last week where a truck was stolen from a garage on East Piccadilly Road.