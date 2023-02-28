Orchestra Indiana Names Perez Executive Director

Orchestra Indiana announces that Katie Morgan Perez has been named Executive Director. Perez joined MuncieJournal.com reports Orchestra Indiana as the Director of Operations in October of 2022, and previously served as the Executive Director of the Community School of the Arts in Marion for eight years. Perez steps into the role following the recent resignation of Scott Watkins. Orchestra Indiana began in March 2022 when the Muncie Symphony Orchestra and Marion Philharmonic Orchestra merged into one organization.