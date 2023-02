A guilty verdict in the case of an Eaton man charged in a drug deal that led to a local woman’s overdose death. 40 year old Curtis B. Atkinson was found guilty of aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. Authorities alleged Atkinson and his girlfriend, 35-year-old Cynthia Crane of Muncie, sold a 32-year-old woman the meth and fentanyl that caused her death in November 2020.