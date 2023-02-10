ARP Funds Window Open For Non Profits, Businesses, Homeowners

The window for local nonprofits, businesses and homeowners to apply for a share of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds opened Friday. The Herald Bulletin reports the city received $23.1 million in ARP money, of which $9 million has been set aside for infrastructure and $3 million for employee bonuses. An additional $700,000 is set aside for administrative costs.

Funding has to be obligated by Dec. 31st next year.