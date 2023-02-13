$100k+ Raised – Before The Event Started

A sunny walk for hundreds of good people – Great news to start today: just moments before the Walk a Mile Saturday – Bob Scott

The Muncie Mission fundraiser is sponsored in part by WLBC.

Kind words about a giving community, from Walk a Mile for Muncie Mission Saturday. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour

Mission leader Frank Baldwin

All ages were there including young Conner Eason

Over $100,000 was raised before the event started – and they’re still counting.

WLBC News bits:

The most Googled Cryptocurrencies in Indiana revealed – Bitcoin is #1

A New Jersey company – Cherry Road Media – has taken over the operations of Elwood Publishing Co. effective immediately – the daily Elwood Call Leader and Tipton County Tribune and the weekly Alexandria Times-Tribune.

Fungal infections are becoming more common and they can be life-threatening, from NBC news Friday.

Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announced Divorce from her husband on Live TV – happened on the Greg Gutfeld show.

Excessive levels of Vitamin D has a recall for Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food. Vitamin D is an essential but elevated levels can lead to health issues like vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.” Immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it.” No other Purina pet care products are affected by this recall.

City of Muncie posted on social media: “we just received a call that CSX will be closing the Liberty Street crossing on Monday (2/13) for repairs, beginning at 8 am” for a few hours. Use the Walnut street crossing in the meantime.

The 4th Annual Juneteenth Muncie Celebration is in full swing. On Saturday, June 17th, 2023, the community will celebrate at McCullough Park Muncie – with many family-friendly activities, entertainment, panel discussions, hands on learning, free food, give-a-ways, tournaments, community information, vendors, loads of fun and so much more. Sponsorship deadline is Friday, May 19th, 2023. If you are interested please contact June19Muncie@gmail.com, (765)351-1496.

Shot during a carjacking in Tampa Florida, former Muncie resident David Keeley was killed outside a convenience store along Interstate 4, according to the Star Press.

WLBC News bits:

Bloomington is the rudest city in Indiana, according to Travel a Lot.

Prairie Farms Dairy honors Ed Mullins for 42 years of service.

Beverly Joyce has returned as publisher of The Herald Bulletin. She replaces Robyn McCloskey, who will continue as regional publisher.

Rapper / signer Machine Gun Kelly says he was electrocuted on Friday night during a performance in Scottsdale, Arizona. But, AZ Central noted, Arizona’s dryer air, people’s choice of clothing, and other environmental factors raise the chance of static electricity causing chaos for hair, fingertips and other bits of people’s bodies. He did not seek treatment.

Failure to signal a land change on I-70 near Post Road got a Semi with no trailer pulled over. A suspicious ISP officer had K9 Cole take a sniff that led to finding 154 pounds of suspected cocaine inside the sleeper-birth of the semi. 2.8 million dollars, and after tests – it was coke.

WLBC News bits:

Headline: Biden admin cracks down on washers, fridges in latest climate action: called by some, ‘Overregulation on steroids’ – previous mentions of gas stoves being banned have not panned out.

A Streaker in only his underwear at 16th hole of Waste Management Phoenix Open was detained after diving into a greenside pond.

The naming of a portion of Ind. 37 to honor slain Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has been approved by an Indiana Senate committee.

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center is shutting down next month.

93-72: Ball State men’s basketball team beat Bowling Green on Saturday. Tuesday, Feb. 14, home again 7 p.m. on regular Woof Boom channels and streams. Women won, too – home Wednesday, road Saturday.