“Elvis” Raising Money for Earthquake Recovery

Indiana tie to earthquake fundraising – She’s called Zumi – wife of Brandon Howard, and we talked to her from Germany yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show

her husband is the Elvis impersonator with Indiana ties, and he’s doing something to help

Here’s how to connect

He also said that anyone that already made a donation to the effort can send a screenshot, and he’ll do it for you, too. Full interview on This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday 9-10am on the new WMUN.

In his own words – Earlier this week we aired a story regarding the Indiana legislature talking about making contraception more available – we asked Sen. Scott Alexander about that yesterday

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday, against Indianapolis city leaders and IMPD for the death of Cathedral High School graduate and former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty. Beaty, who was also known as “Mr. Indianapolis,” was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was shot and killed on May 30, 2020.

WLBC News Bits:

A new survey based on Google searches show Indiana’s #1 food for the Super Bowl is chili.

As for chicken wings: Illinois, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia all love buffalo wings.

The 2 Hour Rule, from USDA rep Jason Berry

Food safety this coming big game weekend in focus – there’s even a year round hotline for that, according to USDA rep Jason Berry

WLBC News Bits:

First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Valparaiso February 17.

Best Equipment Company has announced plans to build a new 35,000-square-foot headquarters in the City of Noblesville. Family owned and operated since 1917, Best Equipment is relocating its headquarters from Lawrence, Ind.

Surprise during Live Radio interview – MCS CEO Dr. K was on the new WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show this week, and was talking more about the new civics teaching grant that had a kick off meeting recently, and a surprise during our live interview

Work for the Indiana State Police – applications being accepted now – Sgt. Scott Keegan

Aside from officers, plenty of office jobs and even mechanics are needed.

BSU sports plans: Men’s basketball home Saturday – women on the road. Gymnastics home Sunday.