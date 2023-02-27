Deadly Disease: Headed to Indiana Statehouse Today

Today at the Indiana Statehouse – 1,700 Hoosiers living with a deadly disease to meet at statehouse today to encourage lawmakers to consider the needs of people living with it – on Sickle Cell Advocacy Day, from WISH TV.

Exactly a year to the day since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s national orchestra played before a sold-out crowd Saturday night at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

VW Committee Approves over $3 Million to Reduce Diesel Emissions Across Indiana. Nine projects around the state will reduce diesel emissions in local communities.

The Muncie Central High School Alumni Association’s Memorabilia Room will be open to people attending the boys’ basketball sectional tournament games this week (Tuesday, Feb. 28; Wednesday, March 1; Friday, March 3; and Saturday, March 4), at the Muncie Fieldhouse. (It’s in the southeast corner of the Muncie Fieldhouse and opens 30 minutes before the first game of the day and closes after halftime of the final game). Tickets for boy’s sectional games can be purchased at the door prior to games at the Muncie Fieldhouse or from the Athletic Department at Muncie Central. An all-sessions pass costs $15 per person. Membership forms for Muncie Central alumni and non-Central graduates interested in supporting Muncie Central students and teachers are available from the alumni association’s website, under “How to join.” Membership forms and donations may be mailed to Muncie Central Alumni Association, 6604 W. Talamore Court, Yorktown, IN 47396. Checks should be made payable to MCHS Alumni Association).

Recently, the second grade students at Anderson Elementary School celebrated Black history. Teacher Christin Brown organized the Friday event that included singing, dancing and a play, all performed by students. The Herald Bulletin said many proud parents attended.

At the Noblesville Meijer parking lot Friday, an apparent road rage case ended in gunfire. Cops told Fox59 an unknown man was driving in a black sedan, when he shot out at least one round and then immediately left the scene. They found one shell casing in the parking lot.

Make plans for this week: First Thursday Arts Walk in downtown Muncie is suddenly here again – and one of the venues to visit is Cornerstone Center for the Arts – big write up in our free MuncieJournal.com right now.

Lapel girl’s basketball lost by just one point Saturday in the state finals. A homecoming reception was set up for their arrival back home at about 415pm.

Anderson food dessert hopes – The window of opportunity for developers interested in opening a grocery store on Anderson’s west side is now open with the Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) through March 28. Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, told the Herald Bulletin last week that there are several developers interested in the project. Some are skeptical that this will happen.

Update from Pendleton – March 7th will be a private meeting with the school board, but they’d have to vote at a public meeting on whether Kathy McCord should be fired. The high school guidance counselor is waiting to find out if she still has a job after talking about the district’s plan to support students who are questioning their gender identity. Issues surrounding that subject, and parents’ right to know are currently front and center in the Indiana General Assembly. If it becomes the law, teachers would be required to tell parents if their child has asked to go by a pronoun or name at school that is different from their legal name and gender assigned at birth. Opponents of the proposed law say it would out transgender kids to parents who may not be supportive.

March 14 – 15 is the annual Delaware County Farm Festival, at the Muncie Fairgrounds. All the traditions will be there, but they will NOT be having cracklin’s this year, due to the supply of pork fat needed to make them.