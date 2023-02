Madison County jury has found an Anderson resident guilty of burglary and theft. According to the Herald Bulletin, 54 year old

Harry Lee Roberson III was convicted by a jury Wednesday on a felony charge of burglary and misdemeanor charge of theft, in connection with an incident dating back to November of 2020.

Feb. 24, 2023

