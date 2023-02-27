Muncie Public Library Adding Program Series

Muncie Public Library (MPL) is introducing two new program series. “More to Know” is a new program series at Kennedy Library. Every Monday at 10am, the program will feature either a guest speaker on topics such as arts and culture, history, current events, health and wellness. MuncieJournal.com reports Maring-Hunt Library is also adding a new program series aimed at senior citizens, particularly those with Alzheimer’s or other dementia issues and their caregivers. “Tales and Travel: A Memory Care Program.