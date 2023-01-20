Two Muncie brothers face further carges on home improvement fraud allegations. The Star Press reports 36 year old
Phillip D. Waters was arrested this week on preliminary counts of home improvement fraud and theft. His brother, 33 year old Travis Ryan Waters, 33, was also arrested Wednesday on the same two charges, and an additional county of corrupt business influence, also known as racketeering.
Two Muncie Brothers Charged With Home Improvement Fraud
