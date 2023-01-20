Invite For Students To Serve As Pages In Statehouse

A Delaware County lawmaker wants to invite local students to spend a day serving as a House Page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session. MuncieJournal.com reports State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray says Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers. She said pages will receive an excused absence from school and can participate as groups, such as a Girl Scouts troop