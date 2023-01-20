Fentanyl Is Here, And Is Killing People

Localizing a National story – Fentanyl – I asked Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner about it yesterday

He told me how it’s used

And his advice was somewhat chilling

That, from yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

Now, the rest of today’s news, below…

How did Jeff Robinson decide to run for Muncie Mayor? “He” helped, and “He” was going to run for the job himself

"He" is Andrew Dale – hear that entire interview on This Week in Delaware County – first airing on WMUN tomorrow morning from 9 – 10 a.m., on 92-5FM 1340AM free streams and Alexa Play WMUN.

Radio guy, veteran, and more – Phillip L. Dashler passed away at his residence last week. Today Family and friends may call at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (Friday, January 20, 2023) from 3:00 pm until service time at 4:30 pm. – a reception will follow the funeral service at the Yorktown American Legion, (2110 S. Broadway,) in Yorktown. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.

Spirits are high – In a Radio interview this week on WMUN’s Delaware County Today, Muncie Central High School Principal Chris Walker says spirits are high around his campus, with all of the upcoming upgrades to the area

In his 7th year, Walker and others are thankful for the investments being made on campus and the neighborhood.

The homicide numbers for this year in Indy are already concerning… Reverend Charles Harrison of the Ten Point Coalition talking to Indy Politics. IMPD released their latest shooting numbers this morning. There have been 11 homicides year to date, which is the same number as this time last year. Police have also responded to 24 non-fatal shootings since January 1st, as of yesterday morning.

WLBC News Bits:

The Muncie State of the City address is booked for Thursday, March 2nd, 7:30 a.m. at the BSU Alumni Center, according to Mayor Ridenour.

All-Star Lineup Announced this week for Indy 500 Snake Pit – including DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal) at the Race Day concert. Performances begin early in the morning in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval.

Mic drop – People are still talking about the BSU women’s basketball win at Buffalo this week, 81-59. From the Learfield Radio broadcast on WMUN, the post-game interview with coach Brady Sallee was interrupted by some of their fans with rough words, which prompted this mic drop

Saturday 1 p.m., the 14-4 Cards are in Muncie at 1 p.m. with Central Michigan.

Now retired from state legislature, why did Tim Lanane retire? He told StateAffairs.com, “Twenty-five years, six elections.” He continued, “I was maybe 75% or 80% there in terms of really what was needed to run a proper campaign. And that wasn’t fair. I didn’t think that was a way to go out. So it just seemed like the right time. I’m 70 years old and I’d like to have some more time to do things within the community and to dedicate more time to my family.” Words of the former Senator.

The eighth annual Neighborhood IDEA Conference are hoping for a “full house” at the free Saturday, March 4, event on Ball State University’s campus. The event will carry a poker theme this year. 9 a.m. til 3:30 p.m. in the second-floor ballroom of the L.A. Pittenger Student Center at Ball State. Registration link on our Local News page now. http://www.muncieneighborhoods.org/news-events-2/events/idea/

Written and compiled by Steve Lindell