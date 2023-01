A Wapahani High School student died Thursday, two days after she was critically injured in a crash on U.S. 35 southeast of Muncie. According to the Star Press, district officials announced the passing of Laycie Chambers Thursday night in a Twitter message to members of the school community. The 16-year-old Chambers was one of three occupants of a minivan involved in a collision at U.S. 35 and Delaware County Road 650-S about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.