S.A.D. Help – at 2-1-1

Seasonal Affective Disorder – We haven’t had much sunshine around here lately, and Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch is concerned for the mental health of Hoosiers

Some of the signs and symptoms of SAD include, Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day. Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed. Having low energy. Or Feeling hopeless or worthless. Resources are available in Indiana by calling 211.

More Hoosiers are struggling with substance use disorders, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show six Indiana residents died each day from a drug overdose in 2020, a 21% increase from the previous year.

The price for more than half of Indianapolis’ metered parking spaces is set to increase next month.

New Year, new habits – John Disher from IUBMH from an earlier interview with a suggested walking venue – Worthen Arena at BSU

He’s the leader of the Healthy Community Alliance of ECI.

A Medical Emergency Ends in Heroin Arrest – ISP had a January 1 check on a motorist pulled over on the side of the road on State Road 67 just outside of Daleville. Trooper Clawson called for an ambulance, and talked to another passenger – Amber J. Swindle – who turned out to have an active warrant for possession of paraphernalia. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located suspected heroin, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and had four charges – still looking into it.

Hoosiers should visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. Over $700 million remains to be claimed, Visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business.

The Indiana Department of Child Services investigated 271 child deaths in 2021 and determined 60 were a result of abuse and neglect.

Tomorrow is First Thursday Arts Walk in downtown Muncie. 5 – 8 p.m. is generally the time for merchants, galleries and other events.

A new weight loss drug could become the best-selling drug of all time. Who can afford it? Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug tirzepatide might get approved for weight loss — Outside experts said it is possible it would cost around $1,500 for a month’s supply. A rep for Lilly wouldn’t disclose to NBC the actual cost, yet.

Carmel Winter Games is February 11 at The Ice at Carter Green. Teams of four to 12 members can sign up to compete in a trio of competitions, including Ice Trike Relays, Human Curling and Human Hungry Hippo.

It’s official – now that Jeff Saturday confirmed

The Interim head coach and his Colts play the Texans in Indy Sunday.

