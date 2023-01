The Muncie Sanitary District received money in December for a new recycling program. The Star Press reports MSD will be changing from use of blue bags for recycling. Instead residents who choose to participate will be receiving blue totes or toters similar to the green toters used for trash disposal. The state money can be used to help in the purchase of 7,000 96-gallon blue recycling toters to provide bagless recycling pickup for Muncie residents.