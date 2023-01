A New Castle man faces 10 felony charges over allegations he routinely shot his girlfriend’s five children, with an airsoft gun, as “punishment” for misbehavior. The Star Press reports 25 year old Joseph Bonar is charged with domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under the age of 14, and neglect of a dependen. The children’s mother, 30-year-old Maresa Marie Kunze, faces the same charges.