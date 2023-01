A new radio station in Muncie and Delaware County aims to highlight what residents are talking about. And need to know. MuncieJournal.com reports WMUN, broadcasting on 92.5FM and 1340AM has slowly been launching new, original talk programming. The station, once known as WXFN, now broadcasts FOX branded sports and news programming as well as local news and talk. The station can primarily be heard on 92.5FM and 1340AM around the Delaware County area.