In Her Own Voice: Dr. K from MCS on Security Checks

In her own voice: Dr. K from MCS on the reason for security checks at schools

The privately hired security company will be doing the checks. That audio from yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

More, from Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski

She stressed that this is being done to continue a safe environment – not because of something that’s occurred.

A Madison County Councilman wants bulletproof windshields in all the county’s patrol cars. There was no motion to approve the funding, but a funding request is expected at a future meeting.

The grant Application process is underway for the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month. $10,000 of in-kind publicity is gifted to the winner – any 501c3, not for profit, group, club, organization is allowed to submit. To apply until February 28th, 2023 at midnight, go to WLBC.com/HometownHeroes.

What NOT to do to former, or current girlfriend – here’s WLBC’s Peter Killeen

The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana are selling their cookies once again. This year, they have added the Raspberry Rally to their lineup. And, even if you are avoiding sweets in the New Year, you can still support the organization

That’s Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

$3,500 for class scholarships at Cornerstone Center for the Arts. Psi Iota Xi, Alpha Chapter, made the money available for students whose families are unable to afford them. Allison Bell, Cornerstone President and CEO, said in a release, that this will allow students to “fulfill their dreams of arts, dance and theatre enrichment.” 17 students will be able to take classes.

One more plea – Former sergeant with the Muncie Police Department pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice for writing a false report in an attempt to cover up the excessive use of force by officers under his command. Joseph Krejsa wrote several false statement saying the use of force was justified. He’s the fourth Muncie Police officer to plead guilty in the investigation.

Despite objections from several area residents according to the Herald Bulletin, a proposed Dollar General store near Summitville earned a favorable recommendation from the Madison County Plan Commission.

No Muncie stop for the Reds winter caravan – and none in Indy, either – in fact, Batesville Indiana is the only state-stop. After a dismal season, the event takes place the week of January 23-28.

Compiled and written by Dir. of News Operations, Steve Lindell