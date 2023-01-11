Delphi Teens Murder Suspect Back In Court This Week

A Carroll County man arrested in connection with the February 2017 deaths of Delphi teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German is due back in court this week. 50 year old Richard Allen of Delphi is facing two charges of murder, both Level 1 felonies, for his alleged role in the investigation. Allen will appear in person inside Carroll Circuit Court on Friday morning, where special Judge Frances Gull of Allen County is expected to make rulings on several motions set forth late last year by both the prosecution and defense.